Howell Nature Center Looks Back On Busy, But Successful Year

December 29, 2016

The Howell Nature Center is putting the wraps on a successful 2016 as they begin to look ahead to the new year. The past year has seen the Nature Center take care of record numbers of animals while overcoming adversity thanks to the generosity of the public. 3,100 wild animals were brought in for care, a 30% increase over any previous year. The numbers were so great, that in August they were forced to temporarily close the Wildlife Clinic because funding, resources, energy, and room to shelter additional animals had run out. But a successful Emergency Appeal campaign was embraced by the community and the Clinic has since reopened. An addition was also completed to the Snowshoe Lodge as a well as the grand opening of the 7,000 square foot Spirit of Alexandria Treehouse. The Nature Center also reports having record numbers participating in their summer and school camping programs, with 51,000 children attending. CEO Richard Grant said that because of this past year’s increases in both wild animal and human attendance, 2017 will be a year where they start building for the future. Many buildings will see some needed maintenance and updates to bring them to “like new” condition. Improvements will also be made to their wildlife care facilities. Grant stated that they also are looking at making improvements to the waterfront area, with better swimming, additional seating, and new erosion control being planned. More information on the Center and a calendar with all their upcoming events can be found on their website, www.howellnaturecenter.com. (MK)