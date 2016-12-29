Plans Underway For Milford's Yearly MLK Day Celebration

December 29, 2016

The deadline is just over a week away for submissions to an art contest that will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of a local event.



Milford is gearing up for its yearly celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day which honors the Civil Rights activist in a variety of ways. One part of the celebration is the event’s Art/Writing/Multimedia contest, which is open to area residents of all ages. Artists and writers can submit their interpretation of the celebration’s theme in any medium. Isaac Perry, Chair of the Huron Valley MLK Day Committee, tells WHMI this year’s theme is “Moving Forward, Embracing Our Differences”. Perry says the theme stems from feelings of separation seen across the country over the last year, taking those challenges, and turning them into opportunities.



Contest submissions are due by Saturday, January 7th. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories- 11 and under, 12 to 17, and 18 and older. The submissions will be displayed at the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center the week before and during the MLK March on Main Street, which will take place Sunday, January 15th. More information about the contest and submission is available at the link below.



The Committee will also once again partner with the Community Sharing Outreach Center to offer the Empty Bowl Project event. The bowl painting event will be held at the SHAC from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, January 16th. This event is a part of a worldwide initiative to end hunger. Funds raised from bowl purchases will be donated to Community Sharing to feed local people in need. (DK)