Marion Township Planning Commission Wants Private Road To Meet County Standards

December 29, 2016

The Marion Township Planning Commission recommended approval for a private road at Chestnut Creek, but the engineers and developers have some work to do.





The Planning board had some concerns for the engineer of the site plan for a new road that will lead to a development with 12 planned houses. Commission Chairman Larry Grunn told WHMI it is their responsibility to look into all aspects of the project, especially potential safety hazards.



The engineering representative presented a road that was 20feet wide, 10 feet under standard county requirements. While exceptions can be made for private roads, the township consultant and the planning commission were both worried about it being too narrow. A steep drop-off with no room for a guard rail in one section became a major focus. Commission Trustee and Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey also worried about a utility pole that would run right up against the road. Hanvey said he had received an email from DTE Energy stating they would like the pole to be 5-feet off the street. The board approved a recommendation that will send it to the zoning board of appeals for a length variance and then eventually to the township board upon condition of bringing it up to county standards. To get to the standard 30-foot width, the developer will likely have to fill in some wetlands or reroute completely. (MK)