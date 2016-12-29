Howell Teen To Join Wolverines In Florida For Orange Bowl

December 29, 2016



A Livingston County teen who was previously given honorary draft status by the Michigan Wolverines, is now joining the team in Florida as they prepare for the Orange Bowl.



Larry Prout Jr. of Howell, who has undergone more than 90 surgeries to deal with spina bifida and several other illnesses, met with the team last week to say goodbye before they left for Friday’s game. After Prout wished them luck and said he would be watching, Quarterback John O'Korn asked Prout if was sure he'd be watching the game from home and not at the stadium. Prout responded by saying he wished he could go and then O’Korn, with a group of players at his side, revealed that on behalf of Team IMPACT and Michigan Football, he and his parents were flying to Florida for the game. They then presented him with a bag of official gear.



Team IMPACT is a Boston-based nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for kids battling life-threatening or chronic illness. They were also responsible for Prout being drafted as an honorary Wolverine in October. Prout and his parents leave today for Florida and will be staying at the team hotel and attending some of the team functions. They will also receive sidelines passes before the game along with seats for the game itself against Florida State. (JK)