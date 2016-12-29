Concerns Raised With New Condo Project Planned On Lake Fenton

A property that once housed a marina has been rezoned for a condo development.



The Fenton Township Board voted 5-1 to rezone a parcel of land on Sonora Drive to redevelop the old Lang’s Marina site into a condominium project. Eleven units are planned according to the Tri-County Times. Three single family units are planned lakefront on Lake Fenton. Eight others will share lake access and some will front Ford Street. Usage of the boat launch is said to be restricted to the fire department only.

Dock slips were reduced from 12 x 25 feet to 10 x 20 feet but will be subject to final approval by the Planning Commission. Storm water management issues must also be addressed and approved by various agencies.



Trustee Shaun Shumaker voted against the rezoning, commenting it was not the original plan the board approved, which required the developer to purchase more land. Shumaker said the non-riparian docks were too large and intrusive for where they’re to be located on the lake. He also thought the amount of boat slips in that area were being reduced and believes the new plans will definitely increase the number of watercraft on the lake, which could lead to public safety issues.



It’s anticipated that construction will start in the spring. Photo: Google Street View. (JM)