LACASA Searching For Home For Planned Charity Boutique

December 31, 2016

A local nonprofit organization is actively searching for a home to house their planned charity resale boutique.



The LACASA Center’s boutique would serve the organization’s clients, which are victims of domestic violence and their children. LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt says the focus of the boutique opportunity is to provide a sense of hope and compassion to their clients, some of which come to the center from traumatizing situations.



LACASA’s clients often receive clothing and necessities provided by staff members or from the organization’s basement. Schrandt says shopping at the boutique for themselves will allow them to feel respected and dignified, while also empowering them and giving back a feeling of control. Clients will use vouchers to shop with provided by the organization.



According to Schrandt, the goal is to having the boutique up and running by fall of 2017, but the organization needs to find a site to house the shop first. A business plan has been created for the boutique, along with a committee focused on its fruition. Schrandt says the committee is actively looking for a location within Livingston County, possibly along the Grand River Avenue corridor between Howell and Brighton.



The boutique will be open to the public, so any funds garnered from community member shoppers will be put back towards LACASA’s client services, making the venture one of self-sufficiency.



In the meantime, LACASA is collecting inventory to stock their boutique with in their “Shop with Dignity Donation Drive”, which is already underway. Items can be dropped off at LACASA’s administrative office, located at 2895 West Grand River in Howell, between 9:30am and 4:30pm Monday through Friday. (DK)