Howell Robotics Team Headed To Super-Regional Championship

December 29, 2016

A Howell Highlander Robotics team will be heading to the Super-Regional North Championship in March.





Team KAOS is one of the two Howell Highlander Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge teams to compete in the Super Regional event set March 30th through April 1st in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It’s one of four super regional championship events and teams from twelve states will compete. The top 20 teams from each Super-Regional will advance to the FTC World Championship.





Officials say Team KAOS has had an impressive season thus far and is one of 15 teams from Michigan that will compete at the super regional event. The team was part of the winning alliance at the FTC Mason Qualifier which earned them a spot at the Michigan FTC State Championship. At the state event, Team KAOS was in third place in their division following match play and led an alliance in the elimination rounds. Team KAOS ended up claiming second place in their division and third place in the state. (JM)