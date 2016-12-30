Stepped Up Patrols Planned Throughout Livingston County For NYE

Drive sober or get pulled over. It’s a familiar message but one that not everyone heeds and local law enforcement agencies will have stepped up patrols this weekend.





The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is among the many that will have an increased focus on drunk driving to ensure everyone has a safe New Year’s Eve. If caught, Sheriff Mike Murphy says they will definitely ruin someone’s celebration so that individual doesn’t ruin someone else’s. Murphy tells WHMI they’re looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve and the coming year with everybody else in the world. Murphy says they want everyone to have a great time and safely ring in the new year with good spirits, no accidents and no one getting hurt. He suggests those that do overindulge have a designated driver lined up, otherwise they’ll be more than happy to provide a lift for them. Murphy noted the Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols out on the roads this weekend, as will many other local law enforcement agencies.





In addition to potential dangers out on the road, Murphy noted they do tend to have some odd things happen over the holiday period. He says people are normally a bit over-stressed so there tends to be an uptick in domestic situations as well as other incidents involving people with mental health issues. Thus far, the holiday season has been relatively quiet and Murphy says they’ve fared pretty well as a whole in Livingston County. He says hopefully that holds true for the NYE celebrations so everybody can get back to work next week. (JM)