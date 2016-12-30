Contract Negotiations In The Works With Soon-To-Be Milford Fire Chief

Contract negotiations are underway with a longtime employee of the Milford Fire Department, slated to officially take on the job title of Fire Chief.



Last month, Milford Township made an offer to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Moore. Moore had been fulfilling the roles of department operations and evaluation since former Fire Chief Larry Waligora was placed on administrative leave in April. Waligora retired and Moore has continued to serve since then.



Moore says things are going well now, though they were touch-and-go at first. Different emotions amongst the department, along with some for and against his takeover, contributed to that, according to Moore. But he says things have since come together and “everything is back to normal” and moving forward.



Moore has served the Milford community for just over 30 years and tells WHMI the love for being a part of the fire service runs in the family. His great-grandfather was once the Fire Chief of Romeo, Michigan, his brother and son are in the service, and his stepson pursued a career in it at one point.



Moore says he enjoys serving the “close-knit” Milford community. Don Green, Township Supervisor, says they are still working on finalizing the details of Moore’s contract. Moore says he is hoping everything works out so that he can focus on making progress for the township and department. (DK)