Livingston County Sheriff Officers to Train for Special Enforcement Team

January 3, 2017

About 12 Livingston County Sheriff Deputies will be trained over the next year to handle special situations in the jail.



The Sheriff’s office was recently approved to create and implement a Special Response Team similar to that on the road patrol. Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI although the team will be trained in the use of force, he hopes it won’t be necessary. Murphy says much like a special response team on the road, they specialize in correctional environments. The idea is not to utilize brute force, but in the event that it is needed, they will be specially trained to do that, not only for the protection of the deputies, but the inmates as well. Murphy says the bulk of the training, which begins in June, will be on communication skills. Deputies will use their communication skills as opposed to force to de-escalate situations before they get out of hand. Murphy says the jail environment has changed in the 26 years he’s been part of law enforcement. He says judges in Livingston County have worked toward delaying sentencing and alternatives to sentencing so the people in jail need to be there.



He says the team will be trained to deal with individuals who are extremely non-compliant, but the last thing he wants to see is the use of force to settle an issue. He says although the team, which will have members on every shift, will focus on communication first, the use of force will be an option to make sure everyone is safe in the end. Murphy says although the training is set to begin this summer, he is unclear when the SRT will be in place. (DS)