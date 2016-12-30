Required M-DOT Performance Resolution Adopted By Howell City Council

December 30, 2016

The Howell City Council has adopted a performance resolution that’s required by M-DOT for governmental agencies.





The City of Howell is required to file a permit application with the Michigan Department of Transportation to perform work or use the Grand River right-of-way each year. Grand River is technically a state highway. The performance resolution is required as part of the application. The permit is said to be the first step to facilitate advance notices for underground utility work, tree trimming, surveys, emergency operations, sidewalk cafes, and route closures for things like parades and events.





The approval came during a recent City Council meeting, where officials noted the approval is really just a formality that is typically supposed to occur on an annual basis. M-DOT updated language included in the performance resolution, which was unanimously adopted by Council. (JM)