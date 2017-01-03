Fillmore County Park Awarded Grant Funds Through MDNR

January 3, 2017

Plans for a county park in Genoa Township got a boost from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently.



Fillmore County Park is owned by Livingston County and located on 198 acres between Howell and Brighton. It is one of 17 park projects to receive a share of over $2 (m) in Land and Water Conservation grants. County Planning Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson tells WHMI the $86,000 will help get the first phase of the $172,000 development started. She says it will be minimal development, but a nice start to the project. The grant will be put toward building a 5 acre multi-purpose playing field, for sports including softball, kickball, soccer, and lacrosse. She says there will also be a gravel drive and entry way, parking lot and restrooms and accessible walkway. She says they will also build a 5-K natural surface trail for walkers, hikers and hopefully cross country runners.



Kline-Hudson says the county has been working collaboratively with local townships and several agencies. She says Marion Township, the City of Howell and Genoa Township, as well as the Livingston County Foundation and Livingston County Board of Commissioners provided matching funds, while the Sheriff Office and Building Department will be providing “in-kind” donations. Kline-Hudson says they have been working collaboratively with the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority and Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority to help determine the best way to meet the needs of the community. She says eventually she hopes to see an agreement in place with the two parks authorities to provide programming in the park. No definite timeline is set yet for construction to begin, but Kline-Hudson says she hopes for sometime in spring or summer 2017. Picture courtesy of Dane Morris. (DS)