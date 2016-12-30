Local DAV Helps Fowlerville Family with Car, Other Gifts

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 125 in Livingston County is giving a huge helping hand to a veteran in difficult circumstances. DAV Chaplain Bryan Bradford of Brighton says the DAV started a fund drive just a week ago for a Fowlerville family, which wishes to remain anonymous, and the response has been overwhelming. Bradford tells WHMI that earlier this week the DAV presented the family with a 2002 4-wheel drive Ford Escape. In addition, the DAV was able to provide the two older daughters in the family with laptop computers, and the family received toys, gift cards, and other gifts, as well. Bradford says due to the kind donation of the 4-wheel drive vehicle to the DAV, they were left with extra funds, and were able to use some of that to have the vehicle repaired. Then a call came in that a second local veteran needed a transmission, and on Thursday, the local DAV got word that a third vet needed car repairs. As a result, the money left over from the fund drive for the Fowlerville family will be used for car repairs for two other vets, tripling the number of families that will be helped. Checks to the local DAV may be made out to: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 125, 3265 W. Grand River, Howell, MI 48855. (TT)