Scrap-Metal Drive To Benefit Area Nonprofit Starts Next Week

December 30, 2016

A local nonprofit organization’s scrap-metal drive will kick off Tuesday.



A month long scrap metal drive benefiting Livingston County Habitat for Humanity will begin on January 3rd and run through the 31st . Donations to the drive can include copper, aluminum, brass and ferrous metals. Also accepted are strings of Christmas lights, power cords and coax cable. A volunteer will guide donors through the process. Items can be dropped off at the intake area at the back of the ReStore, which is located between Howell and Brighton on Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township. Intake hours are from 9 am to 4:30 pm during the week and 10 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday.



For more information, contact Karla Macelli at 810-220-9986 ext. 14 or development@livingstonhabitat.org.