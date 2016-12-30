Fundraising Efforts Underway For 2017 Brighton Polar Plunge

December 30, 2016

Community members who will brave icy waters next month for a good cause have already begun raising funds for the yearly Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge.



The event is held annually to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan, which provides free sports programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities in Livingston County. Local individuals and teams have already begun fundraising for the event, which will be held on Saturday, January 28th.



Participants of the Livingston County Polar Plunge will jump into Leith Lake, located behind Brighton High School. Special Olympics Michigan will host 25 Polar Plunges in 2017, and over 200 athletes in Livingston County will benefit from the Brighton event.



The pre-plunge party, registration, 50/50 raffle and family friendly activities will be held inside the school’s gymnasium. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The parade of costumes and awards will begin at 1:30 p.m. More information and registration details are available at the link below. (DK)