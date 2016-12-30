Gas Tax And Vehicle Registration Fees' Rate Hike Take Effect Sunday

December 30, 2016

Legislation designed to raise more than a billion dollars for Michigan roads will lead to vehicle-related rate increases for Livingston County motorists.



The state’s road funding package was signed by Governor Rick Snyder in November of 2015 and approved by legislature. The $1.2 (B) billion dollar plan could lead to an increase totaling $825 (m) million dollars in net annual transportation spending within five years.



The money will come from increasing passenger vehicles and commercial trucks’ registration fees by 20% and the state gas tax by 7.3 cents. Owners of hybrid and electric vehicles will see an additional surcharge to the registration fee. Hybrid vehicles will be paying an added $47 and electric vehicles will be paying an extra $135 to account for the fact that those vehicles don’t use as much gasoline. The fuel tax is expected to increase each year by 5% or by the inflation rate, dependent upon which is less. The rate hike will take effect Sunday.



In three years, the plan is expected to move existing state funding toward road construction. Critics of the package have said it provides less than half of the $1 billion dollars per year that the Michigan Department of Transportation needs just to fix the state’s trunk line roads and waits five years to achieve even that.



Secretary of State Spokesman Fred Woodhams tells WHMI drivers whose birthday is within the next six months could be grandfathered into the current rate this year if they act quickly. Customers whose license plates expire on or before May 31st can save money by renewing their tabs before the year ends. This will allow drivers to pay the current rate and avoid the 2017 hike. Secretary of State Offices will be closed today and tomorrow in recognition of the holiday, but drivers can renew using a self-service station or online at www.expresssos.com. (DK)