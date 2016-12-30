New Financial Transparency Program In Village Of Milford

December 30, 2016

The Village of Milford has launched a new financial transparency program.



The new program is part of a partnership with OpenGov and will allow the public to explore the Village’s financial data using an interactive website. The site is designed to help citizens understand how the Village spends and receives money. The website will feature various data including annual budgets, year-end reports and other financial information. New data will be continually added in the coming months, which will include both financial and non-financial data such as water consumption and police activity.



Further details about the new program can be found on the Village of Milford website, which features a portal to the new transparency site. A link is provided. (JM)