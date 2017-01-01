Livingston Transportation Summit Approaching Later This Month

January 1, 2017

Organizers are inviting concerned citizens, community leaders and other stakeholders in Livingston County to share their views on public transportation.



Dr. Leo Hanifin chairs the Livingston County Transportation Coalition, which will host the Livingston Transportation Summit later this month. Citizens and a multitude of stakeholders are being invited to come together to share and discuss different ideas to help shape a comprehensive vision for Livingston County’s public transportation future. Hanifin tells WHMI there are a myriad of reasons to expand services in the county and a very broad-based set of stakeholders involved, as improved transit could benefit anyone from commuters to businesses to senior citizens. Therefore, they’re trying to attract anyone who feels there could be better transportation services in the county to the summit to get conversation started.



Hanifin says those behind the effort have been visiting various municipalities and the Cities of Brighton and Howell, along with Genoa and Hamburg Townships, have all unanimously passed resolutions recommending a Transit Authority be created in the county and to develop a comprehensive plan. He says investments in transportation can be highly leveraged through federal and state funds, which Livingston County currently puts money into but doesn’t get the full amount back out.



The summit will feature different segments of the community and panels along with a keynote speaker. Participants will be able to express their views and ask questions. The discussions will ultimately be captured in a report to help guide future planning of transportation services. Further down the road, Hanifin says a plan would have to be put together by transportation professionals exploring all of the issues. Those include governance, funding, regulations, cost, scheduling, service and the ridership that’s needed to sustain various modes.



The Livingston Transportation Summit will take place from 8am to noon on January 17th at Cleary University’s Johnson Center in Howell. There is no charge to attend but those interested are asked to RSVP as a continental breakfast will be served. The invite invite is attached with further details. (JM)