Commercial Rehab District Could Spur Redevelopment

January 2, 2017

A Commercial Rehabilitation District is being explored for the South Michigan Avenue corridor in the City of Howell.



Staff has been evaluating different ways to encourage development within the corridor and after reviewing various options, it was determined the Commercial Rehabilitation Act appeared to be the best fit for the City. The concept was discussed during a December meeting of the Howell City Council and the Act would be applied to properties in the corridor that have had a commercial use within the last 15 years. It would allow the City to offer potential tax abatements of up to ten years for commercial properties in the district. The City of Howell is reportedly the first to move forward with this type of district. Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Manor commented that it’s another tool in the toolbox to help entice people in the corridor to redevelop but also attract new ventures.



Howell City Manager Shea Charles says the Act was passed by the state quite a few years ago and provides an opportunity for tax abatements for the redevelopment of commercial properties. Charles tells WHMI they’re looking at establishing a district from Mason Road to I-96, which would include all the properties that have been previously used as commercial. He noted it’s slightly different than the tools they use for downtown and is intended more for these kind of corridor improvements. Charles commented establishing the district could really help keep the community competitive in trying to attract development into the area, as well as redevelopment of some of the included sites.



A public hearing on the creation of the district will take place during the January 9th meeting of the Howell City Council. (JM)