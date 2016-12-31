South Lyon Man Facing Heroin Possession Charge

A man is facing charges of heroin possession after the being discovered passed out inside of a suspicious vehicle in McHattie Park by the South Lyon Police chief.



The incident occurred around 4pm on December 28th when Police Chief Lloyd Collins found the suspicious vehicle and called in an officer. The South Lyon Herald reports the 26-year-old South Lyon man appeared to be sleeping and reportedly had a stash box on his lap. The officer tried to wake up the man but to no avail and could not establish a pulse, the officer called an ambulance and to retrieved a naloxone kit from his car to counteract a possible overdose. The man reportedly become responsive as he was being pulled from the vehicle and eventually told officers he had relapsed. He was evaluated and transported to an area hospital. The Times reports officers discovered a rock of suspected heroin in the stash box , along with various paraphernalia associated with heroin use. A separate sealed paper reportedly contained a small amount of a white power.



Charges against the South Lyon man are pending the outcome of testing of the substances. Meanwhile, the vehicle was said to belong to a Whitmore Lake woman who was contacted to recover it at the police station. (JM)