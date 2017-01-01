South Lyon Council Hires Attorney To Investigate Conflict Charge

January 1, 2017

South Lyon City Council has officially hired an outside attorney to investigate conflict of interest allegations pointed at one of their own members.



On August 8th City Council awarded a $42,000 contract to South Lyon-based Pullum Windows for the installation of new windows at the South Lyon Police Department and South Lyon Area Recreation Authority building. The unanimous vote included Councilman Glenn Kivell. However, it was only recently learned that he had failed to disclose that he worked for Pullum Windows, thus creating the conflict.



According to the South Lyon Herald, the city council voted last Monday to hire Melvin Muskovitz of Dykema Gossett to review the conflict of interest allegation. Kivell abstained from discussion, but earlier said that while he worked at the company manufacturing windows, had no ownership or involvement with sales. He said he gained no direct financial benefit from the contract. The attorney will now review whether the councilman’s vote on the contract is at the level of criminal violation.



A conflict of interest is a misdemeanor charge under South Lyon city charter. Conviction on such a charge requires that the council member lose their seat. The attorney’s report is expected to take a couple of months to be completed. (JK)