Commissioners Will Discuss Proposal To Broadcast Future Meetings Online

January 1, 2017

It appears a quiet, but determined, protest has produced a step forward in the effort to have the Livingston County Board of Commissioners to start broadcasting meetings.





As promised, a discussion item has been added to the January 3rd agenda for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners about possibly broadcasting future meetings online. The discussion follows the appearance last week of approximately 30 residents to a board meeting in hopes of encouraging commissioners to start broadcasting at least board and finance committee meetings and make them available online. They were led by Brighton resident Jordan Genso who said that with improvements in technology, broadcasting meetings and uploading them online should be a relatively easy task.



Genso says because past requests have been ignored, the group planned to attend future meetings and have each person use the full three minutes allotted at the Call to the Public portion of the meeting to continue with their request. That would occupy at least an hour and a half of each meeting. Genso said the group’s desire was to make the meeting content available for those who want to be informed but might not be able to attend meetings in person. Tuesday’s meeting will take place in the board chambers starting at 7:30pm. (JK)