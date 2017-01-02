Howell Man Killed in Indiana Semi Crash

Vermilion County, Ind., Sheriff’s officials identify the victim in the pickup truck-semi crash as 47-year-old Michael J. Leach of Howell, Michigan. Deputies say that Leach was northbound on Route 63 when his pickup truck was struck by a semi tractor-trailer heading south in the northbound lanes. The driver, Kamaljeet Sangra, 41, of Ontario, Canada, was arrested at the scene for drunk driving. Police say that Leach did not survive the crash, while his 10-year-old son was treated and released from an area hospital for minor injuries. Sangra is charged currently with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, a Level 5 felony under Indiana law. Other charges culd be added, according to the prosecutor’s office. He is being held in the Vermilion County jail without bond until his arraignment. (TT)