Housing Development Proposed For Popular Lyon Twp. Orchard

January 3, 2017

A proposal set to come before the Lyon Township Planning Commission would turn a long-time apple orchard into a housing development.



The Erwin Orchards Planned Development is being proposed on a 182 acre site in the Northwest quadrant of Lyon Township where Kent Lake Road, Silver Lake Road and Pontiac Trail intersect. Developers propose over 67 acres of open space amidst 364 proposed housing units that will be built in three phases of 100-140 units at a time. The site is currently occupied by the existing Erwin Orchards Farm and Cider Mill, which will be razed to construct the development. The land is master planned as single family residential, which the developers say supports their proposal. They also anticipate that there will be "no economic burden" placed upon the South Lyon school district by the proposed development. With a proposed density of 364 units, they say that approximately 50% of the households will likely not require use of the school system, while their tax contributions would still result in excess revenue for the schools.



The applicant, Pulte Homes, estimates it will spend over $34 million in construction costs and that sewer and water will have to be brought to the property, while road improvements will be necessary both on and off the site with access for the development proposed via multiple driveways to Kent Lake Road and Silver Lake Road. That issue is likely to be a key concern for existing residents concerned about further adding to the township's traffic burden.



The plan will come before the Lyon Township Planning Commission for initial discussion on January 23rd. (JK)