Volunteers Kept Brighton Playground In Tip-Top Shape For 2016

January 3, 2017

According to statistics compiled by Brighton’s Imagination Station coordinator, the downtown playground got extensive use during 2016.



Brighton City Council Member Renee Pettengill presented her second annual report on the playground at a recent City Council meeting. Due to the volunteer efforts, Pettengill says the workers were able to save city taxpayers $4,000. Pettengill tells WHMI that over 1,000 volunteers spent innumerable hours keeping the playground in top condition. In her year-end report, Pettengill said that about 53 merchants provided prizes and other items for the Goodie Bags, and volunteers applied 40 years of Fibar Chips to the playground. One element was removed last year — that being the popular climbing net, which simply wore out from so much use. And one new piece of playground equipment was added. That is the Expression Swing, which allows the child and parent to face each other from opposite sides. The Expression Swing - one of only two such swings in Michigan - was added as a result of donations by Cooper and Binkley Jewelers, Oh My Lolli, and Bink and Babs Boutique.



This year, two new playground items will be added as a result of donations by the State Bank and the Lancaster family. Pettengill says she is keeping which new pieces of equipment will be added under wraps at this time. Also this year, volunteers will be scheduling their biennial resealing of the playground, which is required every two years by the state Department of Environmental Quality. (TT)