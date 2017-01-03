Services Set For Howell Man Killed In Indiana Truck Crash

Services have been set for a Livingston County man killed in a truck crash last week in Indiana.



Vermilion County, Ind., Sheriff’s officials say 47-year-old Michael J. Leech of Howell was killed in the crash when his pickup truck was struck by a tractor-trailer driving south in the northbound lanes of Route 63. The driver, 41-year-old Kamaljeet Sangra, of Ontario, Canada, was arrested at the scene for drunk driving. Police say that Leech did not survive the crash, while his 12-year-old son was treated and released from an area hospital for minor injuries. The boy’s mother tells WHMI that her son is alive because of the actions of his father. Sangra is charged currently with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, although officials say other charges could be added.



Funeral arrangements for Leech, a U.S. Navy veteran and local carpenter, are being handled by the Borek Jennings Funeral Home. Viewing will be held this Friday, January 6th from 2pm to 8pm, with a public farewell set for Saturday, January 7th at 10am. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with funeral expenses. You’ll find that link below. (JK)