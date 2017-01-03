Local Big Brothers Big Sisters Set To Hold Annual Breakfast

A local organization will honor its supporters at a breakfast celebration later this month.



The 3rd annual Dream Big Breakfast will be held January 20th from 7:30 to 9 am at the Chemung Hills Golf Club and Banquet Center. The public is invited to attend the breakfast which will acknowledge proponents of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County. January is National Mentoring Month and the program works year round to guide and be an example to the youth within the community.



Several recipients at the breakfast will be awarded for their role in sponsoring and partnering with the agency. Tickets are $30 per individual and $50 per couple. Tickets can be purchased through the link below or by calling 517-546-1140. (JK)