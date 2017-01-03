Trial Starts This Week For Man At Center Of Deadly Meningitis Outbreak

January 3, 2017

After more than four years, the man authorities say is most responsible for the deadly meningitis outbreak that killed dozens of people, some from Livingston County, will go to trial later this week.



Barry Cadden, the owner and head pharmacist of the now-closed New England Compounding Center, will stand trial starting Thursday on federal racketeering, murder and other charges stemming from a nationwide outbreak of fungal meningitis in 2012. The trial will be held in U.S. District Court in Boston. The outbreak killed 76 people nationwide, with at least 15 of those deaths related to tainted steroid injections received in Livingston County. Federal prosecutors in 2014 charged Cadden and twelve others, alleging that drugs distributed by the pharmacy contained expired, untested ingredients and that officials mass produced drugs for fictitious patients.



Cadden, who faces a potential sentence of life in prison, will be the first of the defendants to go to trial. Last month, NECC's national sales director, Robert Ronzio, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He is cooperating with prosecutors and is expected to testify at the trials of other NECC defendants before his sentencing in September. (JK)