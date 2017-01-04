Brighton's Director of Public Works Set To Retire Next Week

The City of Brighton’s Director of Public Works is retiring next week.



Dave Blackmar has made the announcement of his intent effective on January 10th, following 27 years of service with the city. Blackmar, a Michigan State University graduate, joined the city staff as Director of the Department of Public Works in 1989 after previously working with the DPW in Fowlerville. While in Brighton he worked on a number of large projects and is credited with being instrumental to the improvements made to the streetscape and many public facilities. He also built and developed the current 9-member public works department staff, many of whom have over 20 years of service with the city.



Blackmar said in a release that appreciated the opportunity to work with and grow the many relationships he made with community leaders, business owners, and residents. Brighton Mayor Jim Muzzin said the city is extremely grateful for his dedication and service, while wishing him the best during his retirement.(MK)