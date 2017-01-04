Vaupel Posts Perfect Voting Record In 2015-2016 Legislative Term

January 4, 2017

One local lawmaker completed his first term in office with a perfect voting record.



State Representative Hank Vaupel took part in all 1,261 roll-call votes since he was sworn into office in January 2015. The Handy Township Republican commented that he made a commitment to represent the people of the 47th District in Lansing and by voting on every issue he ensures their voices are heard, adding he takes that responsibility to the residents of Livingston County very seriously.



The 2017/2018 legislative term begins later this month and Vaupel noted some areas of priority in moving forward. Vaupel says he remains passionate about removing age limits for Michigan judges, spina bifida legislation, do not resuscitate designations on state ID’s and allowing parents who are on active military duty to transfer parenting time to another family member.



In addition to taking part in every vote during the last legislative session, Vaupel served as vice chair of the House Committee on Health Policy, and as a member of the Committees on Family, Children and Seniors, Agriculture, Local Government, and Insurance. (JM)