Lawrence, Griffith To Remain Chair & Vice Chair Of County Board Of Commissioners

January 4, 2017

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has named new leadership for the coming year.



The board met Tuesday night and unanimously nominated Kate Lawrence to the board chair position and Carol Griffith to the vice chair post. Griffith told WHMI she’s very honored to have been nominated and accepted by the board to again serve as the vice chair of the board of commissioners. Griffith says it’s a real privilege and she’s looking forward to 2017 and working together again as a good board. She says they all have a nice working relationship; everyone supports one another and does their homework so it’s going to be a very good year again - adding she does very much appreciate the leadership role to represent the board.



Both nominations had unanimous votes, although Commissioner Bob Bezotte put forth a separate nomination for Dave Domas to serve as the vice chair position. The matter was not controversial though as Domas immediately interjected to ask that it be withdrawn, stating he was flattered but there was already a very suitable and qualified vice chair candidate in reference to Griffith.



In addition to electing the chair and vice chair positions, the board approved a resolution adopting rules of the board and establishing meeting dates for 2017. Only some minor changes were made regarding the dates of parks and recreation committee meetings. (JM)