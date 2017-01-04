County Board Of Commissioners Name Committee To Explore Broadcasting Meetings

January 4, 2017

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday night and discussed the concept of broadcasting meetings.



A committee consisting of Commissioners Dave Domas, Gary Childs and Doug Helzerman has been tasked with investigating the different aspects of broadcasting meetings and will bring back a recommendation and costs.



Tuesday marked the second meeting a group of concerned progressives have attended, which is comprised of some local Democrats and members of Forward Action Michigan. The group has been strongly urging the board to consider broadcasting at least board and finance committee meetings. Roughly a handful of citizens in favor of broadcasting meetings spoke during call to the public, telling the board not to get bogged down in the details as the goal is to better inform the public of county business and increase transparency.



Among those behind the effort is Dan Luria, who serves as vice chair of strategy for Livingston County Democrats. He presented the board with a petition of 157 signatures gathered in roughly five days of those who support the concept. Luria told WHMI most people can’t name their commissioner and don’t follow board business, although it’s the most important decision making body in the county and deliberations are essentially invisible to the public. He says the board is the most important decision making body in the county but deliberations are essentially invisible to the public, adding many decisions are made at the finance committee level that meets in the early morning when many can’t attend. Luria was fine with a committee being set up but preferred it should have been given some definite time period to bring forth findings and a recommendation. Luria noted they are trying to have only a few citizens speak during call to the public at this time but if the board continues not to do it, then they’ll make good on promises and continue to have more and more speak to use up significant time at future meetings.



Board Chair Kate Lawrence commented during the meeting that the board understands the importance of transparency and has been working to increase it, noting meeting minutes are updated on the county website and a newsletter is also available.



County Chief Information Officer Rich Malewicz commented there are multiple options if the board chooses to pursue any technology and a lot of questions to be addressed before deciding on a solution. Some options include streaming live, having multiple cameras recording in a room or even hiring a camera crew to come in and record or stream to a website with archives. Malewicz told the board they could take it small or go very high tech but cautioned the higher they go, the more money it will cost. (JM)