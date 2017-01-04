Hartland Township Tables Idea For Single-Hauler Trash Collection

A proposal for single-hauler trash collection in Hartland Township is being put on the back burner for now.



The township does not provide a township-wide garbage service or yard waste pickup, thus residents must contract their own refuse company. It was suggested that a single hauler system would better preserve the quality of local roads, and that residents would receive the same or better service at comparable or lower costs than they are currently paying.



Last month, Hartland Township held a public hearing seeking input from residents in regards to the idea of bringing all trash services under one contract. The Board of Trustees shared the results of surveys taken in 2012 and 2015, which suggested that the community was virtually split on the issue. Supervisor James Wickman says the board heard many good reasons in favor of it, a lot of understandable objections, and plenty of unanswered questions.



Wickman says prior to the hearing, the board posed a more direct question- whether residents were for or against trash service consolidation. He says the results from that survey were roughly 50/50.



Wickman says the board is appreciative of all the citizen feedback they’ve received, which led them to their final ruling at their regular meeting Tuesday night. He says it was an “easy decision” for the board to agree that now is not the right time for township-wide trash service consolidation.



However board members were split on a secondary issue. Some felt the idea should be tabled entirely, while others felt staff should draft an example package of what the consolidation option could look like and present it to residents for further discussion. Some board members felt that numbers were too unstable for that or that it could create hard feelings amongst trash service companies that were not chosen for the example package.



Wickman says a happy medium was reached. Staff plans to collect information to answer questions and dispel myths, then provide that information to the public. Wickman says residents will have more information and the township can reevaluate the merits of the approach in a couple of years. (DK)