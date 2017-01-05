Fenton Council Considering 911 Surcharge Increase

One local municipality is considering raising 911 surcharges to help maintain their operational levels.



Fenton City Council held a work session Tuesday night where they discussed the necessity of the increase in order to continue giving residents the same quality of emergency dispatch service they have become used to. Emergency Dispatch Centers are partially funded by a surcharge paid by cell phone users which is collected by their carrier. Current 911 cell phone fees in Genesee County are $1.24. The new proposed fee would raise it 50%, to $1.86, still below the allowed state maximum of $3.00.



City Manager Lynn Markland told WHMI that the money collected trickles down through many channels before the local dispatch actually receives it. The carrier sends the money to the state, then the state delivers the revenue to county dispatch. The Fenton dispatch is the only remaining independent dispatch in Genesee County and receives 2.67% of Genesee’s collected revenue. Genesee County Dispatch, through an agreement made several ago, also gets 20% of Fenton’s share as an administrative fee. Markland and many council members believed the 20% felt too high and are interested in investigating channels to lower it.



An audit conducted by Genesee Central Dispatch indicated that the current charge would not sustain operations. This accounts for nearly half of Fenton’s dispatch operation costs, with the remaining money coming from the city’s general fund. The $0.62 increase would raise approximately $67,000 for Fenton Dispatch. City Council is looking to pass a resolution approving the increase at their next meeting. From there it will go to the County Board of Commissioners, and then onto the May 2nd ballot for a vote from residents. (MK)