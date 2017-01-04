Extent Of Groundwater Contamination In Hartland Still Unknown

The extent of a groundwater chemical contamination in Hartland Township is still unknown, despite being discovered a year and a half ago.



Merit Energy’s gas processing plant was once located at Lone Tree and Pleasant Valley Road, which is just south of M-59. It was dismantled in the summer of 2015 and at that time it was discovered that a chemical called sulfolane had leached into the soil and groundwater. Monitoring wells were installed at the site in early June as the company worked to identify just how far the contamination reached.



Since then, the company has also been working on remediation plans to clean the site up. Trustee Matt Germane provided the Hartland Township Board of Trustees with an update on Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is providing regulatory oversight to the testing. Germane says a work plan has been submitted to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and that it was approved Friday.



Germane also says the groundwater investigation is continuing, as the contamination’s extent is still undefined. Sulfolane sinks because it is heavier than water and the highest concentration is being found in the soil’s clay layer, which is 35 feet below the ground. Germane reported the contamination appears to be following the soil’s confining clay layer and water appears to be flowing towards the southwest and west.



Germane reports additional monitoring wells need to be installed on the west and south sides of the property to see how far the sulfolane has been carried in that direction. The extent of the contamination has been defined to the north and east, but not to the south and west yet.



Results from the monitoring wells are expected to become available in early February. Germane says the good news is that the Merit Energy site is “quite isolated” from any nearby residences. Hartland officials have said it is their understanding that the contaminated groundwater is confined to the five acre parcel where the gas plant operated. (DK)