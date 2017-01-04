SUV Slams Through Fowlerville Restaurant

January 4, 2017



A popular local restaurant became an instant drive-thru location last night, but not in a way anyone was expecting.



Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler says they were dispatched to the Fowlerville Farms Restaurant in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into the building. When they arrived on scene, they found a large hole on the southwest corner of the restaurant. An SUV traveled approximately 20 feet inside the restaurant. Chief Tyler says their preliminary investigation indicates the elderly driver was coming into the lot and when she went to hit her brakes hard for another vehicle that passed in front of her, she accidentally hit the gas. Fowlerville fire along with EMS arrived on location and evaluated the driver, who was treated at the scene and released. None of the four occupants inside the SUV were injured, nor were any of the approximately 20 people inside the restaurant at the time of the accident. Photos on the restaurant’s Facebook page show a gaping hole in the outside wall and significant damage to the building’s interior. But according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they hope to reopen today. (JK)