Restaurant Crash Likely The Result Of Diabetic Episode

January 4, 2017

Officials say a diabetic episode is likely to blame for the incident Tuesday night in which an SUV drove almost into the middle of an area restaurant.



Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler says they were dispatched shortly after 7:30pm to the Fowlerville Farms Restaurant on the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the building. When they arrived on scene, they found a large hole on the southwest corner of the restaurant, with an SUV approximately 20 feet inside. The 74-year-old Muskegon Heights woman, who is diabetic, was driving her son’s Jeep Laredo to her home in west Michigan when she pulled off the freeway at Fowlerville after having symptoms of low blood sugar. After her daughter purchased some candy for her, the woman began to pull out when she mistook the accelerator for the brake pedal and panicked. Chief Tyler says before she knew what happened; she had crashed through the wall into the restaurant. He tells WHMI that it is a miracle, and very fortunate timing, that no one was injured. "According to one of the waitresses, one of the patrons was just walking up to the counter to pay and that was the booth where the individual was sitting at that the vehicle came through."



Tyler says no charges are anticipated as they believe the woman had a diabetic episode and was also unfamiliar with the vehicle. Despite the gaping hole in the outside wall and significant damage to a portion of the building’s interior, Fowlerville Farms is back and open for business today. (JK)

