Fatal Crash Tuesday Near Silverdome Injures Livingston County Residents

January 4, 2017

A fiery crash in Pontiac Tuesday morning left one dead and injured two Livingston County residents.



The crash happened around 6am Tuesday on M-59, west of Opdyke Road. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating and reports that an unidentified male in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer on westbound M-59 lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and cross over the median before coming to rest in the eastbound lane. Police say the Trailblazer was struck by a 2014 Cadillac ATS and a 2016 Chrysler 200 and caught fire. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The front seat passenger, identified as a 24-year-old Clinton Township resident, was able to exit the vehicle and was pulled to safety by witnesses on the scene.



The driver of the Cadillac ATS, a 46-year-old Howell resident was seriously injured and had to be extricated by Waterford Regional Fire Department. The driver of the Chrysler 200, a 44-year-old Brighton resident, was also injured. All injured occupants were transported to McLaren-Oakland Hospital. The passenger of the Trailblazer was last listed in stable condition while the driver of the Cadillac was listed in serious condition. The Brighton man was treated and released. The identity of the driver of the Trailblazer was being withheld pending positive identification.



Police said all occupants were wearing seat belts and alcohol did not appear to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation. (JM)