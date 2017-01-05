Health Department Offering Free Radon Test Kits, Urges Residents To Check Homes

January 5, 2017

January is National Radon Action Month, and local health officials are encouraging residents to get their homes tested.



Radon comes from the natural radioactive breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water and is a part of the air we breathe. Elevated levels of radon are reportedly the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Chelsea Moxlow, Health Promotion Coordinator for the Livingston County Health Department, says elevated levels of radon are present in about 40% of homes within the county.



Radon can enter a home by way of sump openings, crawl spaces, floor joints or cracks. Moxlow tells WHMI the gas could be accumulating in a residence without the homeowner’s knowledge. Because radon is a tasteless, colorless, odorless gas that doesn’t cause any warning symptoms, testing is the only way to know for sure if a home contains elevated levels of the gas.



Through the end of January, the LCHD is offering free radon test kits at their office at 2300 East Grand River in Howell. If results from the test come back showing elevated radon levels, Moxlow says the Health Department generally recommends a second test, as well as qualified contractors to fix the part of the home where radon is likely entering. More information about radon can be found by contacting the Health Department at (517)546-9858, or by visiting their website www.lchd.org. (DK)