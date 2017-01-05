MSP Says Annual Toys For Tots & Salvation Army Drives Successful

January 5, 2017

A yearly event that works to provide for families within the community during the holiday season was once again able to make a big impact.



The Michigan State Police (MSP) partnered with both Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army over the past holiday season in an effort to provide for families in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties. Participating MSP troopers were able to collect a large number of toys and non-perishable food items for Salvation Army at the annual Stuff the Blue Goose event in Washtenaw County.



MSP says this year, once again, citizens showed their generosity and care for others in the community by dropping off toys at the MSP Brighton Post for Toys for Tots. Two patrol SUV vehicles and a trailer were utilized to deliver the toys, which filled the Brighton Post’s lobby.



Post Commander F/Lt. Joel Allen says the MSP is “…thankful and honored to be able to work closely with both organizations to provide impactful community programs that benefit our citizens”. The MSP Brighton Post says they are looking forward to continuing the partnership and thanks everyone who donated to this year’s drive.