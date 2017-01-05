Northfield Township Seeks Public Input In Creating Master Plan

January 5, 2017

A local municipality will hold a public meeting later this month to discuss the future of their downtown.



Northfield Township’s Community Park Master Plan Public Workshop will be held Tuesday, January 17th. The public meeting will begin at 7pm at their township offices, located at 8350 Main Street in Whitmore Lake.



The township has purchased 23 acres of land adjacent to the Post Office in downtown Whitmore Lake and says now is the time to plan for the area’s future. Surveys were sent out with the 2016 winter tax bills, and officials say they have received a tremendous response. The township plans to use that information to create a Master Plan for the region.



Guests will collaborate on ideas for downtown Whitmore Lake, lakefront access, development options and public amenities at the Northfield Community Park Site. Those planning to attend the meeting are asked to RSVP by calling and leaving a voicemail with their name and number of attendees. To RSVP, please call 734-449-2880 ext. 25. (DK)