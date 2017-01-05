Fenton City Council Looking At Ways To Improve Roadways

January 5, 2017

Fenton officials are looking at ways to expand funding to help repair and maintain roads. The City is preparing a new program to help plan improvements of the 53 miles of roadways that travel within Fenton. City Manager Lynn Markland said that the funding they have been receiving from the state through Public Act 51 has not been enough, and anticipates that money brought in from recent gas tax and vehicle registration hikes won’t help much. Mayor Sue Osborn was also concerned that inflation and the rising prices of construction materials would negate most of the new funds being brought in. City Council discussed different routes they could take at a work session meeting on Tuesday. Two of the ideas brought up were a road millage and assigning special assessment districts. It was noted that many road millages across the state passed on last November’s ballot, and the Mayor was interested in further investigating that path. The Council also discussed the positives of adding curbs and gutters to areas that don’t currently have them. Markland said they can help protect the edge of the street from wear and tear and breaking off, especially where large vehicles like garbage trucks are concerned. They also help with drainage, keeping water from getting under the street and creating potholes. Mayor Osborn requested that they schedule a special, full work session in the near future, as she feels it is too big and important to do piece-mealed into 2 or 3 other sessions. Council was in agreement, with many echoing the sentiment that they need to move quickly because the roads aren’t going to get better on their own. (MK)