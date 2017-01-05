New Support Center To Help With Substance Abuse Recovery

January 5, 2017

A new center to help people struggling with addiction is opening soon in Howell.



Stepping Stones Engagement Center will be a place that promises offer a warm and welcoming environment in which adults with substance use and co-occurring needs can find support, advocacy, and planning outside the normal business day. It’s based on a “living room” model which aims to support the individual in recovery by improving gaps in service delivery and reduce emergency room visits. Adults will find a house-like setup with many comfortable couches and seats, tv’s games, books, and full amenities.



The Center is funded by a grant with additional funding by the St. Joseph Mercy Health System and will be free to all who need it. Connie Conklin is Executive Director of Community Mental Health Services of Livingston County, which is running the Center. She told WHMI that the great thing about their program is that they have peers that are in recovery themselves and can reach out to people. She said a loved one can even bring someone here and they can help connect them with providers in the community. The staff is also comprised of licensed clinicians and mental health specialists. Staff members will guide and support patrons in developing recovery plans, conduct thorough assessments, and be able to link them to many of the community’s resources.



The Center, once open, will operate primarily at night to give people who find themselves struggling in the late or early hours a place to come to for help and support. Staff will then assist them in finding any additional help and connect them with services they might need in the morning. They will operate from 5pm to 9pm, Monday through Friday, and be open 24 hours on the weekend. Conklin said that Stepping Stones will open to the public in 2 to 4 weeks. (MK)