LESA Names New Executive Director Of Administrative Services

January 5, 2017

The Livingston Educational Service Agency says a new hire brings more than two decades of experience in school finance and operations administration.



Teresa A. Zigman will serve as LESA’s new executive director of administrative services. Most recently, she served as executive director of business operations for the Chelsea school district and has a number of professional affiliations. Officials say they’ve been very patient and diligent in efforts to find the right person to lead LESA’s Administrative Services team and are confident Zigman is the right fit. They say Zigman has demonstrated great character throughout her career and LESA staff, as well as staff at the schools the agency serves, will benefit from her wisdom and expertise in school administrative functions. Her responsibilities will include directing and managing LESA’s human resources, finance and operations functions, as well as leading the county’s Technology Consortium.



Zigman says she’s excited to be a part of a great team at Livingston ESA and looks forward to supporting the vision and goals of the organization along with the five local districts in Livingston County. (JM)