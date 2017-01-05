Investigators Say Excessive Speed Cause Of Deadly Pileup Near Fowlerville

Charges could soon be filed in the massive 53-car pileup last month near Fowlerville that killed three people.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy confirms that investigators believe a driver traveling too fast for conditions was the cause of the fatal chain-reaction crash on I-96 December 8th. A charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death is anticipated against the driver, identified only as a Howell resident. The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office would make the final decision on what charges would be filed.



Sheriff’s investigators believe the Howell resident lost control of the SUV they were driving at an excessive rate of speed that morning after a snow squall had quickly blanketed the area in snow and left roadways icy. The vehicle ended up blocking both lanes of westbound I-96 near Wallace Road, leading to the pileup, which included cars, trucks and semis. The eastbound lanes of I-96 were closed for several hours while the westbound lanes were closed for most of the day.



Killed in the crash were an Ann Arbor couple; 69-year-old Homer Tew and his 62-year-old wife Theresa, as well as 28-year-old Vitalii Stelmakh, a semi driver from Florida. Investigators say other vehicles were also traveling faster than conditions allowed and that further citations may be pending. (JK)