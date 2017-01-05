M-DOT Announces Weekend Lane Closures On Northbound US-23

January 5, 2017

Weekend lane closures are planned on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says there will be a single lane closure on northbound US-23 between M-36 and M-14 this Saturday and Sunday. The lane closure will be in place between 8am and 5pm each day this weekend.



Various lane closures and traffic shifts will be continuing this winter and are associated with a major US-23 Flex Route project expected to continue throughout 2017. (JM)