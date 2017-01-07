Walk For Warmth Teams, Sponsors Sought

Livingston County residents can help those facing crisis keep the heat on during the cold winter months during an upcoming event. The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency is hoping community members will again come together to raise funds and keep struggling friends and neighbors warm this winter. OLHSA’s Livingston County Walk for Warmth event is set February 18th at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center on M-59. Individuals and teams are forming and fundraising is well underway. Director for Health, Housing and Nutrition Services Erica Karfonta says Walk for Warmth is OLHSA’s largest event and they appreciate the longstanding community support from both volunteers and donors, some since inception. She says all funds raised stay in Livingston County and OLHSA receives requests from clients already facing shut off notices as early as October. Funds raised are blended with others but OLHSA also works with utility companies to help people keep the heat on. 240 local families were able to be assisted last year. Karfonta tells WHMI they would like to achieve $100,000 as the goal for this year’s Walk for Warmth, saying they’ve been very close the last two years to hitting that mark. Karfonta notes OLHSA is also working to increase the community action agency’s Facebook presence and encourages people to “like” their page. She says that’s where OLHSA will be updating most Walk for Warmth information, including online sign up, registrations and updates. Early registration by February 10th will secure participants a commemorative t-shirt. (JM)