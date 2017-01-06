Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor To Host Coffee Chat Next Week

January 6, 2017

Following a successful Coffee Chat event last fall, the Howell Public Schools superintendent plans to host a second next week.





Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor will host a Coffee Chat on Thursday, January 12th. The informal coffee provides an opportunity for district stakeholders and community members to meet with MacGregor, hear updates about the district and discuss matters relating to Howell Public Schools. MacGregor says they had a wonderful turnout for the first Coffee Chat in October, and he’s looking forward to once again meeting with members of the community. He says the informal coffee hours are a great way to share what’s going on in and around the district but also take note of suggestions, questions, ideas and concerns of stakeholders.





The Coffee Chat is free and open to all community members. It will run from 9:30 to 10:30am next Thursday at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce building on East Washington Street, next to the Howell Post Office. (JM)