Pinckney Schools Swear in New Member and Vote in Top Officials

January 6, 2017

The New Year kicked off at Pinckney Community Schools with its annual Board of Education elections. Before the annual organizational meeting, Superintendent Rick Todd swore in new board member Ron Guilloz who was elected to fill the seat vacated by Anne Colone last month. Guilloz is a local realtor and says he looks forward to bringing a different perspective to the board. He says his goal is to help as much as he can and bring his expertise to the board. Guilloz has two young children, a kindergartner and a 4th grader, believes with the youngest children of anyone on the board, he has a different perspective to bring from the lower and upper elementaries. He says he is a local Realtor and will be able to help look at opportunities to expand if there are some development opportunities. Guiloz says he thinks the district is on track with the technology and wants to see that continue to grow through all the grades. He says he would also like to see the district develop a STEM school; a K-8 STEM School and flow that up through the high school. Todd also swore in Michelle Crampo, who won re-election. The board elected Crampo to continue her role as board president. She has held the spot for the last four years. Crampo says she looks forward to ending the district’s financial deficit by the end of the school year and being able to conduct business without having to look for ways to cut programs. She says she also looks forward to seeing the cyber-security and cyber-patriot programs grow in the district. Guilloz was elected vice president, Deborah Reynolds, secretary and George Rogers will continue as treasurer. (DS)



