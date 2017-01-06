Hamburg Township To Hold Road Improvement Meeting

Residents in one local township will have the chance to speak up about a road improvement plan at a community summit next week.



The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees is inviting the community into the conversation about how road millage money should be spent and where the township should place its priorities. Township Supervisor Pat Hohl says a recently passed millage will help with road improvements, but is nowhere near enough to repair all of the hard surface roads in the township. He says with the passage of the millage, the township board is holding a meeting to seek the input of the citizens of Hamburg to try to determine what they would like to see done with the 2017 road improvement program. He says they are not going to be able to address all of the road issues in the township because of the cost.



Hohl says in 2014 the Livingston County Road Commission did an extensive survey of the township's roads estimating at that time about $20 million in improvements to get the black-top roads roads into good condition. Hohl says the 1 (one) mill levy over five years will produce about $967,000 the first year and $5 (m) million in total. He says the township hopes to leverage a cost sharing program to make the most of the millage dollars. Hohl says the cost sharing will allow the township to spread the funds over a few more projects, but says he doesn’t know what the priorities will be. He stressed that the road improvement millage only covers primary hard surface roads, not private or county gravel roads. Residents are invited to give their input into the process on January 10th at 7 pm in the township board meeting room on Merrill Road. Hohl says the board will likely not make any decisions based on the discussion until February. (DS)